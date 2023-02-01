In their final district match of the 22-23 season, the Southwestern Lady Warriors made the trip down to McCreary Central to take on the Lady Raiders. After a brilliant showing in a win against Bullitt Central this past Saturday, the Warriors were still trying to find their footing since losing key sophomore guard Kinsley Molden due to injury.
The Warriors managed to get the win 60-31 over the Raiders and thus finish the district schedule a perfect 4-0, despite only shooting 21.7% from three-point range. Southwestern was led in scoring by 19 from Kaylee Young, 13 from Payton Acey and 12 from Ayden Smiddy. Jessalyn Flynn and Kiara Scott had three each, while Clare-Marie Ramsey, Kamryn Hall, McKenzie Williams and Abigail Strunk all scored two points apiece. Ava Jones and Andrea West each added one point.
Southwestern improves to 14-9 for the season and the Lady Warriors will be back in action on Friday as they travel to the Briar Patch to take on the Somerset Lady Jumpers at 6 p.m.
