Lady Warriors demolish McCreary Central

STEARNS - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team picked up their first district win of the season in a 73-42 victory over McCreary Central High school on Friday.
The Lady Warriors led early and for the entirety of the game after storming out to a 18-7 first-quarter lead. At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Warriors led 64-24, which put the game into 'running clock' mode.
Southwestern had 13 girls score points in the lopsided game, as senior Alexa Smiddy led the way with a game-high 15 points and three treys. Freshman Payton Acey scored 11 points and had four rebounds. Freshman Kinsley Molden scored nine points and had five assists.
Kaylee Young scored 8 points, Aubrey Daulton scored 5 points, Audrey Teeter scored 5 points, Kylie Fourman scored 4 points, Taylor Nelson scored 4 points, Ayden Smiddy scored 3 points, Makayla Noritis scored 3 points, Sara Neal scored 3 points, Marissa Loveless scored 2 points, and Jessalyn Flynn scored 1 point.
Fourman led Southwestern with 9 boards, while Daulton and Noritis had 6 rebounds each.
Southwestern (5-2) will travel to Lincoln County on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
