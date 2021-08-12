Lady Warriors dominant en route to perfect start

The Southwestern Lady Warriors, on the back of a 2-0 start to begin the season, returned home to face off against Knox Central. Anyone expecting a competitive game was surely shocked by the middle of the first half, as the score was already 6-0 in favor of the Warriors, who soon began to empty their bench so they could get some practice in as well. Three more goals were added in the 2nd half, to make the final score a whopping 9-0 blowout. 5 of those goals were scored by
The 2020 District Player of the Year Carrine Souders led the way with five scored goals on the night.
The action on the pitch started fast when Souders hit the back of the net from 10 yards out, off an assist from Kelsey Miller, to score the first goal in the first minute of the game, but this would only be the beginning of a terrific night on the pitch.
In the third minute, Miller netted her first shot attempt from about 5 yards out, off an assist from senior Rebekah Clark, making the score 2-0.
After two straight saves from Knox Central's Lexi Olmstead in the 5th and 6th minutes, Carrie Souders had her second goal of the game in the 7th minute from 5 yards out.
Goal #4 for Southwestern was the second for Miller, with her finding the goal in the 13th minute, off a wonderful assist from Souders.
Two minutes later in the 15th minute, Souders had another attempt on goal, and it too was successful, giving her goal #3 and a hat trick on the day and making it 5-0 Warriors.
Soon after, in the 19th minute, Souders found the back of the net yet again, with her fourth goal, although she was still not done wowing the crowd. This made it 6-0 Warriors and that is the score that was brought into halftime.
Fast forward to the 47th minute, and Souders had two beautiful attempts on goal from about 15 yards out.
The 7th goal of the game was scored off a corner kick by Kate Hutchinson to Vanessa Cortez in the 61st minute.
Lady Warrior goal number 8 came three minutes later in the 64th minute, where Souders had yet another attempt at a corner. She had 3 or 4 prior to this as well, and she hit the back of the net, finishing off her fifth goal night in style.
The 9th and final goal of the night came in the 72nd minute, as Destiny Sadler netted an absolutely beautiful free kick from about 10 yards out. This led us to full time and the final score of 9-0 for the Lady Warriors.
A special shoutout to freshman Jaycee Daulton as she had a marvelous save in the 79th minute.
The Lady Warriors are 3-0 to begin the season, and they are back in action Monday, Aug. 16, as they will travel across town to take on rival Pulaski County High School.
