Lady Warriors dominate Berea

The Southwestern Lady Warriors returned home to the Plains on Thursday evening to finish off their 2021 regular season, as they hosted the Lady Pirates of Berea. This particular game, although taking nothing away from Berea, amounted to a warm up game for Southwestern before the post-season tournaments begin, as they jumped on the Lady Pirates early en route to a rather mundane 7-0 victory, being led by great all-around team performance on both offense and defense, as 6 different Lady Warriors scored the 7 goals of the game.
The scoring started early in just the 4th minute of the game. After a free kick from Berea's Maddy King was stopped by Southwestern's goal keeper Lauren Tyler, the Lady Warriors took the ball back up the field, and Kelsey Miller scored her first goal of the game off of an assist from Ashlan Cunnagin, as she bended a shot into the upper right part of the net from about 15 yards out, an absolute beauty of a shot.
After more shot attempts by Southwestern (Cunnagin in the 5th minute, Carinne Souders in the 10th minute, and Rebekah Clark in both the 10th and 11th minutes), Southwestern had their second goal of the night, as in the 16th minute, following a corner attempt, Natalee Foster was able to find the back of the net for her first goal of the season! Just a minute later, the 17th minute to be exact, Haylee Flynn had a shot go in from just next to the goal, to make the score 3-0 in favor of the homestanding Lady Warriors.
Following 2 more close shot attempts (which would become a theme throughout the evening) in 24th and 25th minute by Souders, the Lady Warriors were able to score for the 4th time in the half, as Reagan Brummett had her 2nd goal on the season from just next to the goal in the 31st minute, with the assist on the goal going to Souders. After another close attempt from Souders around the 39th minute, halftime was called and Southwestern led by a score of 4-0.
For the first 20 minutes of the 2nd half, it appeared as if there wouldn't be many goals, as shots were missed in the 43rd (Flynn), 44th (Souders and Miller), 46th (Souders), 55th (Flynn), 57th (Clark, a shot that was JUST over the top of the goal), and 59th (Sydney Jones) minutes. However, the Lady Warriors' offense finally struck 2nd half gold in the 61st minute, as Miller had her 2nd goal of the game from again about 15 or so yards out, as she struck the ball into the upper left part of the net, to make the score 5-0 in favor of Southwestern.
Minutes later, in the 66th minute in particular, Clark finally had one of her shots find the back of the net, as she scored from about 8 yards away from the goal, to increase the lead to 6-0 in favor of the Lady Warriors. Soon after, in the 69th minute and following a free kick from Southwestern, Jadyn Campbell was able to get the rebound ball after it hit off the left-hand crossbar of the goal and put it right into the back of the net for her 3rd goal of the season, and thus Southwestern had a 7-0 lead.
After 2 close calls in both the 73rd (a shot from Berea's Katie Eiselt) and 76th (a beautiful save by 3rd string goal keeper Jaycee Daulton) minutes, and as the final whistle sounded, Southwestern was able to get their 6th shutout win of the season, taking the game over the Lady Pirates by a score of 7-0. A huge shoutout to the Lady Warriors on the almost flawless regular season!
Southwestern's record finishes at 15-1-1 at the end of the 2021 regular season, and their next game will be Tuesday, Oct. 5th, at the Plains, as they will await the winner of Wayne County and McCreary Central as they play in the 48th District Finals.
