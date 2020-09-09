Lady Warriors dominate in season opener

The Southwestern Lady Warriors soccer team came flying right out of the gate to get an early head start and never looked back to get a victory on their opening night against the East Jessamine Jaguars at Southwestern.
Junior Kelsey Miller wasted no time as she took a pass from junior Kate Hutchinson and smashed it in the top left corner of the net just over the East Jessamine goalkeeper's head.
"I was very happy with how we started," said Southwestern head coach Nick Stringer. "We really came out flying. I think Kelsey (Miller) scored in like thirty seconds. So, that was awesome. It's just an explosion of the energy where we've been practicing for so long and finally get to play against a team. I loved to see that they came up to that moment, and were flying around in the beginning."
Miller was not the only Lady Warrior that attacked early, though. With 35:30 left on the clock in the first period, sophomore Carrine Souders took a pass from sophomore Haylee Flynn, and drove it into the left side of the net just out of the Jaguar goalkeeper's fingertips.
After the Lady Warriors took a 2-0 lead within the first five minutes of the game, the scoring quieted down for a while. Flynn, Souders, and senior Gabbie Rowe each took good shots that just barely missed the net.
Later in the period, Miller opened the game back up with back-to-back goals. First, with 15:13 on the clock in the first period, she put one in from deep inside the box off of a kick from Souders. Several minutes later, junior Ella Vaught assisted Miller on a long shot the plowed into the right corner of the net to put Southwestern up 4-0 late in the first.
With just over three minutes left in the opening period, junior Rebekah Clark put one in from inside the box off of a long pass from Rowe. The goal gave the Lady Warriors a 5-0 lead over the Jaguars heading into the halftime break.
Southwestern came out of halftime ready to score. They let the attempts fly and took some great shots that just barely missed the net. Souders, Clark, Miller, and Hutchinson each attempted kicks that were either just over the net, or slightly to the left side.
With 25:38 remaining in the second period, Clark booted a long shot that sailed into the left side of the net to put her Lady Warriors up 6-0.
A few minutes later, Souders sent a corner kick into the net to add another to the scoreboard and give the game its final score of 7-0.
"I was happy with how we finished," said coach Stringer. "We finished our chances. Our forwards did a really good job, especially in the first half. When we got chances on goal, we put it in the net. We've seen that in practice and we're happy with that."
The Lady Warriors performed extremely well in their opening game to obtain their first 12th Region victory of the season. Southwestern will be back in action Thursday as they travel to face the Knox Central Lady Panthers.
