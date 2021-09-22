Lady Warriors dominate Pulaski County

It had only been 12 days since the Southwestern Lady Warrior and the Pulaski County Lady Maroon soccer teams had fought to a 1-1 tie at PC Field.
On Wednesday afternoon in the rematch between the cross-town rivals, this time around it wouldn't be as close. In fact, it was a pretty one-sided affair on The Plains.
Pulaski County came into the game with seven varsity players out due to injury or illness, and Southwestern was a much fresher team than the one that took the field some 12 days ago at PC Field. In that first meeting, Nick Stringer's club was coming off an emotional victory over Boyle County the night before, and looked to have tired legs at times in that first meeting.
On Wednesday night, the Lady Warriors were fresh, and they certainly played like it.
Southwestern got goals from five different players, had 30 shots on goal compared to just five for Pulaski County, and as a result, it was Stringer and crew moving to 10-1-1 on the season with an impressive, 7-1 victory over the Lady Maroons.
"We put away chances tonight, and I thought we had chances the first time we played, but we would hit the cross bar or the goal keeper would make a great save," stated Stringer after his club's win. "I thought we were a lot fresher tonight than in the first meeting, and our legs were fresh."
"Tonight however, I thought we buried chances," added the Southwestern coach. "I thought Bekah (Rebekah) Clark just pulled the strings and dominated tonight as she's been doing for most of her career, but has been very good about it this year. We just preach all the time to get the ball to Bekah and let her make something happen."
Making something happen was exactly what the Lady Warriors did from the outset on Wednesday afternoon.
Haylee Flynn got the scoring underway for the Lady Warriors, heading the ball into the net on a corner kick from Carrine Souders with 34:10 remaining in the first half.
Later in the half, goals from Souders and Rebekah Clark would give Southwestern a 3-0 lead by the intermission, and there would be more to come from the Lady Warriors.
In the second period, Clark and Souders would each score goals again, while teammates Ashlan Cunnagin and Kelsey Miller would also get in on the scoring barrage with goals.
Pulaski County's lone goal of the contest came on a nice rip off the foot of Camille Powell, but that score cut the Southwestern lead at that juncture to 6-1 with just under 20 minutes left in the game.
Less than two minutes after the Powell score, Souders would tally her second goal of the game to round out the scoring on a night when the Lady Warriors looked very, very good, solidifying themselves as a legitimate and solid 12th Regional contender, due to having so many players on the roster that can make plays at crunch time.
"We take a lot of pride in the fact that we don't have one player that's going to put in 40 or 50 goals, but we spread it around," pointed out Stringer. "We want to be dangerous from a lot of different places."
"Also, I thought my three forwards that come in as subs -- Jessalyn Flynn, Natalee Foster, and Jadyn Campbell -- I told them, there's not too many teams that can put in three better forwards off the bench," Stringer added.
Pulaski County will return to action on Thursday night at Casey County, before coming home on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. to host Somerset in another cross-town shootout.
Southwestern meanwhile will return home on Thursday night, hosting district foe Wayne County at 6:30 p.m.
