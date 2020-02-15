Lady Warriors dominate Pulaski County

The Southwestern Lady Warriors dominated both phases of the game to beat the Pulaski County Lady Maroons 60-26 last night at Southwestern.
The Lady Warriors are one of the top teams in the 12th Region this season, but their cross-town rivals, Pulaski, gave them a game last month when they just lost by 4-points at Pulaski County High School.
However, this game was a much different story. Southwestern shot out of the gate on fire and established their dominance very early on and never looked back.
Early in the first period, both teams came out aggressive on defense and forced several turnovers right away. Junior guard Maddy Dunn broke the scoring silence a bucket close to the basket to put the Lady Maroons up 2-0.
The Lady Warriors quickly got into a groove on both sides of the ball though. Seniors Regi Cundiff and Kennedy Harris combined for 18 of Southwestern's 20-points scored in the first quarter. The other bucket came from junior forward Marissa Loveless.
Not only did the Lady Warriors show out on offense at the start of the game, they also held Pulaski to just 4-points after Dunn's opening shot to lead 20-6 heading into the second quarter. The 4-points came from a free throw from junior center Dawn Wilson, and a three ball from senior forward Haylee Ridner.
Early in the second quarter both teams were letting the three-pointers fly. Junior guard Alexa Smiddy nailed one off an assist from Cundiff to open the period. The Lady Maroons answered with back to back three-point shots from Ridner and senior forward Heidi Thompson. However, Smiddy came right back with her second of the quarter to put Southwestern up 28-12.
Late in the period, both defenses were controlling the opposing offenses and Southwestern led 32-14 heading into the halftime break.
After the break, Cundiff and Harris opened the third with similar play to their first quarter. Cundiff hit a pair of inside shots, and Harris finished a driving layup and sunk a three ball.
Ridner and Thompson each hit threes for their Lady Maroons early in the period, but the offense could not get going as a unit, and the Lady Warriors continued to pile on the points.
Late in the third quarter, sophomore forward Kaylee Young put in a pair of buckets from inside the paint and knocked down a three pointer to help Southwestern to a 53-24 lead heading into the final period.
Smiddy sunk a three-point shot, hit a pair of free throws, and put in an inside bucket within the first two minutes of the fourth quarter to extend the Lady Warrior lead to 60-24. After that, both teams sent in their second team players.
The Lady Maroons struggled on offense throughout the game and had just one successful attempt in the fourth. This was a layup by 8th grade guard Abee Coomer and it gave the game its final score of 60-26.
The top performer on the night has to go to senior forward Regi Cundiff. While Harris and Smiddy followed right behind her, Cundiff led the Lady Warriors in scoring with 16-points, snatched a ton of rebounds, and had several assists as well.
The victory advanced Southwestern to 21-4 on the season and they will be back in action Saturday where they will travel to Simon Kenton to face off with the Lady Pioneers at 4 p.m. Pulaski dropped to 14-11 and they will travel to McCreary Central on Saturday to play the Lady Raiders at 7:30 PM.
PC 6 8 10 2 - 26
SW 20 12 21 7 - 60
PULASKI COUNTY - Ridner 9, Wilson 7, Thompson 6, Coomer 2, Dunn 2.
SOUTHWESTERN - Cundiff 16, Harris 13, Smiddy 13, Young 7, Foreman 4, Loveless 4, Wood 3.
