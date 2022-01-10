Lady Warriors dominate Wayne County 

Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden discovered something the last time he played at Wayne County High School, and used it to the Lady Warriors' advantage in their 79-39 blowout win over the Lady Cardinals on Monday at the Wigwam.
Southwestern's trap defensive pressure forced the Lady Cardinals into 23 turnovers, which the Lady Warriors converted into offensive points.
"When we were down at Wayne County, the last time we played them, we waited too long to do that (defensive trap)," Molden stated. "We wanted to get the pace up tempo and the push was this in a better favor for us, and that is the way we want to play anyway."
The Lady Warriors raced out to an early 16-3 run off baskets by Makayla Noritis, Payton Acey, Ayden Smiddy, Kaylee Young and Kinsley Molden. Jessalyn Flynn hit a three-pointer in the left corner to put the Lady Warriors up 21-9 at the end of the first stanza.
Although trailing by double digits, the Lady Cardinals took to their half-court offense in the second quarter to pull within 10 points at 32-22 with less than a minute left in the first half. Mallory Campbell hit six straight free throws, while Xaivea West and Kenzie Upchurch scored baskets inside to keep the Lady Cardinals in the game. Kinsley Molden scored seven points in the second quarter to pace the Lady Warriors - who led 38-22 at halftime.
However, the Lady Warriors stepped up the defensive pace again to run out to a 19 to 6 run in the third quarter. In that big Lady Warrior run, Smiddy scored seven points, Acey scored four points, and Noritis scored five points. Molden scored the last four points of the third quarter to give the Lady Warriors a 61-31 lead going into the final stanza.
"We seen a couple of things we could attack in the offensive, and we kinda adjusted a few things right there," Molden said of his team's third-quarter run. "I think just the fact that we knew we could have played better than the first time we played (Wayne)."
With the game going into running clock mode at 67-31with seven minutes still on the clock, Coach Molden cleared his bench and let some of his younger players shine in the varsity limelight. Jordyn McDonald nailed a trey, Flynn scored on a layup off a McDonald assist, Kenzie Williams stroked a 15-footer, Kylie Dalton nailed a three-pointer from the top of the key, and Ava Jones scored a layup and a three pointer to close out the Lady Warriors' district win.
"It's really good to get some of these seventh, eighth, and freshmen in the game," Molden said. "The fact that they'd been working hard, we had a really hard practice yesterday, I think we just need to play a game again. They get to go against pretty good basketball players every day in practice. So I expect them to go out there and compete in a varsity game."
Kinsley Molden scored a game-high 17 points, had six assists and had four steals. Ayden Smiddy scored 13 points, hit two treys, had five rebounds and had six assists. Payton Acey scored 12 points and Makayla Noritis scored 11 points. Jessalyn Flynn scored eight points and Ava Jones scored five points. Jordyn McDonald, Kaylee Young, and Kylie Dalton scored three points each. Taylor Nelson scored two points.
Mallory Campbell led the way for the Lady Cardinals with 14 points, six rebounds, and hit a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Kenzie Upchurch scored seven points. Mariah Bolin and Xaivea West scored four points each. Alexis Coyle and Kelci DeBord scored three points each. Sydney Alley and Abigail Heatherly scored two points each.
Southwestern (13-4, 3-0) will travel across town to play at Pulaski County High School on Friday. Wayne County (6-9, 1-2) will travel to Taylor County High School on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
