Lady Warriors dominate West Jessamine, 75-22

NICHOLASVILLE - The Southwestern High school girls basketball team had no problem with their lop-sided win over West Jessamine in the North/South Shootout Classic. The Lady Warriors had the game into running clock in the third quarter, and ended up winning by 53 points at 75-22.
Junior Alexa Smiddy scored a game-high 19 points, dished out six assists, and hit three three-pointers. Regi Cundiff scored 10 points, Kinsley Molden scored 9 points, Kylie Foreman scored 7 points, Sara Neal scored 6 points, Kennedy Harris scored 6 points, Kaylee Young scored 4 points, and Ayden Smiddy scored 4 points.
Aubrey Daulton, Marissa Loveless, Makayla Noritis, Jenna Wood, and Taylor Nelson all scored two points each.
Southwestern (17-4) will host Lincoln County on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the Wigwam.
