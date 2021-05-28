Lady Warriors dominate Whitley County

The Southwestern High School softball team ended their regular-season home field schedule with power by downing Whitley County High School 15-0 in three innings on Thursday at the War Path.
The Lady Warriors ended the game with an explosive 13-run third inning.
Southwestern senior Olivia Wilds hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Senior Marissa Loveless drove in four runs and scored two runs. Junior Hannah Thompson drove in two runs and scored a run. Junior Ashtyn Hines tripled, had two hits and scored two runs. Senior Alexa Smiddy had two hits and drove in a run. Junior Taylor Nelson had a hit and drove in three runs.
Senior pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin allowed only two hits and struck out five batters in three innings of work.
Southwestern (22-7) travel to East Jessamine High School on Friday, and will play in the 48th District Tournament final on Tuesday, June 1.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
