Lady Warriors down Christian Academy-Louisville

LOUISVILLE - After a tough battle with their county school counterparts - Pulaski County - on Friday, the Southwestern High School girls basketball team traveled north to play a high-touted Christian Academy-Louisville (CAL) team on Saturday in the Statewide Mortgage Valentine Shootout. In back-to-back games on back-to-back days, the Lady Warriors came out victorious with a 70-58 win over CAL on Saturday. After a tight opening quarter with CAL leading 9-8, Southwestern outscored the homestanding Lady Centurions 38-22 over the next two stanzas.
Sophomore Ayden Smiddy led the way for the Lady Warriors with a game-high 19 points. Ayden Smiddy hit five three-pointers, had two assists and two steals. Senior Alexa Smiddy scored 13 points, hit two threes, had five rebounds and three assists. Junior Kaylee Young scored 13 points, had three rebounds and four assists.
Freshman Kinsley Molden scored 11 points, hit two three, secured three boards, and made two assists. Freshman Payton Acey scored six points and hit two three-pointers. Junior Kylie Foreman scored four points. Aubrey Daulton and Marissa Loveless scored two points each. Loveless had four rebounds.
Southwestern (10-3) will host district rivals McCreary Central High School on Thursday, Feb. 11.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.