After defeating Wayne County 8-0 in their first meeting this season, Southwestern welcomed in the Lady Cardinals to the Reservation on Monday. Once again, it would be the Warriors who came out on top, winning again by the score of 8-0.
Seniors Ashlan Cunnagin, Haylee Flynn, and Carinne Souders would all score two goals each for Southwestern, with Souders also recording four assists on the night. Other goals were scored by senior Jadyn Campbell and junior Cheyenne Phillips, while other assists were recorded by freshman Emma Sears and sophomore Jessalyn Flynn.
