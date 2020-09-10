Lady Warriors down McCreary in season opener

STEARNS - The Southwestern High School Lady Warriors volleyball team opened up the 2020 season with a district win over the McCreary Central Lady Raiders on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors took the match in straight sets 25-11, 25-14, and 25-18.
Southwestern senior Payton Brock led the way with six kills, five aces eight digs and two blocks. Sophomore Kylee Tucker had six kills, and 13 blocks. Senior Maddy Foster had two aces, four digs, and 19 assists.
Senior Kami Wilson made 10 digs. Junior Katie Shaw had three kills, two aces, seven digs and five blocks. Senior Leah Hollis had two kills, three digs, an assist, and six blocks. Junior Avery Rose had three kills and a serving ace.
Southwestern (1-0) hosted Lincoln County High School on Thursday at the Reservation.
