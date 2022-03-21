With a new coach on board, the Southwestern High School softball team has a new swagger. After Jarrod Sumner announced his sudden resignation on Saturday, Kevin Dalton was named the interim Lady Warriors softball coach on Monday
Not only has the Southwestern lady Warriors raced out to a 2-0 start under Dalton, but the Lady Warriors defeated the winningest softball program in the state for the first time in program history in nearly 25 years. In a 15-0, four-inning drubbing, Southwestern downed the visiting North Laurel Lady Jaguars on Monday at the War Path.
"North Laurel is the winningest program in high school softball history, and this was the first time we have beaten them since 2004," Dalton exclaimed. "So yeah, I'm proud of them. I love them. I couldn't be blessed with a better set of seniors and young kids. Things are tough right now, but they've handled everything great."
The game got out of hand quickly when the Lady Warriors hit three home runs in the first inning to go up 5-0. Southwestern senior Kaitlyn Gwin hit a two-run shot over the left field fence to score Alyssa Raleigh. Seventh-grader Kylie Dalton blasted a solo homer to right in back-to-back homers. Finally, senior Aimee Johnson homer to left field to score Brynn Troxell.
"It doesn't get any better than hitting three home runs in the first inning," Dalton stated. "These girls have been working hard since August. They deserve what they did today."
The Lady Warriors did even more damage in the second frame after sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven more runs. With the bases loaded, Gwin singled to right to score Lexi Martin. Troxell drew a walk to force in Ashtyn Hines. Johnson hit a deep fly ball to right field that was mishandled, allowing Raleigh and Jordyn McDonald to score. Sidney Hansen hit a hard-to-handle dribbler up the first base line that resulted in a throwing error and allowed Troxell and Johnson to score. Taylor Nelson singled to right field to score Brooklyn Marcum.
Up 12-0 going into the third frame, Gwin hit her second homer of the day in a solo shot to centerfield.
In the fourth inning, Southwestern finished off the Lad Jags with two final runs, resulting in a 15-0 mercy rule walk-off win. With the bases loaded, Raleigh singled up the middle to score Arabella Lowery and Nelson.
While Dalton explained that the sudden coaching changes had been rough on the girls, their senior leadership made the difference in the difficult transition.
"It starts at the top with my seniors, Kaitlyn Gwin, Ashtyn Hines, Aimee Johnson, Taylor Nelson, Brooklyn Marcum, and Alyssa Raleigh," Dalton explained. "I got to give all the credit to them. They kind of believe in me and I believe in them."
Kaitlyn Gwin led the Lady Warriors on both offense and defense. Gwin hit two homers, drove in four runs, had three hits, and scored two runs. In the pitcher's circle, Gwin pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out three batters.
Alyssa Raleigh had three hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Ashtyn Hines had two hits and scored a run. Aimee Johnson drove in four runs, and Sidney Hansen drove in two runs.
Southwestern (2-0) will battle Boyle County on Tuesday in a rematch of last year's 12th Region Tournament championship game.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
