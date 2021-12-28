Lady Warriors down Rowan County 

The Southwestern High School girls basketball team faced yet another strong opponent ion Monday at the Wigwam in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic. The Lady Warriors pulled out the close 55-49 win over Rowan County High School.
Southwestern junior Ayden Smiddy scored 16 points and hit two treys to led the Lady Warriors. Smiddy had six rebounds and three assists.
Payton Acey scored 15 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Kinsley Molden scored 14 points , hut two treys, had four rebounds and two assists. Makayla Noritis scored seven points, had six rebounds and three assists. Jessalyn Flynn scored three points.
Southwestern (9-4) plays Perry County Central on Tuesday at the Wigwam in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
