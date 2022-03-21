Lady Warriors down Russell County in season opener

RUSSELL SPRINGS – Just hours prior to their season-opener at Russell County High School, the Southwestern High School softball team found out that their head coach Jarrod Sumner had suddenly resigned prior to their bus ride west.
However, the shocking news of their coach's departure didn't seem to faze their bats as the Lady Warriors dominated the Lady Lakers 8-3.
With their heads still spinning from the sudden news, the Lady Warriors stepped off the bus and scored four runs in their first at bats. Southwestern senior Kaitlyn Gwin singled to score Ashtyn Hines. Sidney Hansen hit a two-RBI single to center to score Alyssa Raleigh and Hanah Ellis. Lexi Martin hit into a fielder's choice to score Brynn Troxell.
In the top of the third, Hines hits into a fielder's choice to score Aimee Johnson and Hansen. In the top of the fourth, Kylie Dalton singled to drive home Ellis to put Southwestern up 7-1.
In the top of the fifth, Gwin doubled to score Brooklyn Marcum.
For the game, Kaitlyn Gwin had three hits and two runs batted in. Kylie Dalton had two hits and drove in a run. Sidney Hansen had two hits, two runs batted in and a run scored. Ashtyn Hines had one hit, drove in two runs and scored a run. Alyssa Raleigh and Lexi Martin had one hit each.
In the pitcher's circle, Gwin gave up three hits and struck out 10 batters.
Southwestern (1-0) hosts North Laurel on Monday and travels to Boyle County on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.