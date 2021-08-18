Lady Warriors down Somerset Christian in straight sets

The Southwestern High School volleyball team opened their 2021 season up with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-22) straight set win over Somerset Christian School on Tuesday at the Wigwam.
The Lady Warriors had to battle back from a 14-8 deficit in the final set to pull out the home court win. Also, Southwestern had to play without the services of three of their varsity players.
"I was pleased that we were able to come back when we got behind," stated Lady Warriors' first-year volleyball coach Mitzi Jones. "I think we kind of let up after we won the first two sets. We had a lot of silly mistakes, and we need to clean some things up."
"It was really, really hard playing with without several players," Jones added. "But we had some girls fill in tonight and did a great job."
Down 2-0 in the match, the Lady Cougars raced out to a 7-2 lead, but the Lady Warriors responded with four unanswered points to get within a point in the third set at 7-6. Late in the set, senior Emma Vanover, junior Zoey Slone, and junior Torey Hardgrove connected on kills to give the Lady Warriors a 19-16 lead. Hardgrove, and junior Katie Shaw recorded kills down the stretch to secure a 25-22 third set win.
The Lady Warriors took an early 8-4 lead in the opening set off kills by Vanover, sophomore Payton Acey and Shaw. Junior Kylee Tucker recorded three kills late in the set to give the Lady Warriors a 22-17 lead. A Hardgove kill and a Kamryn Young serving ace closed out the first set with a 25-18 Lady Warriors' win.
In the second set, Southwestern stormed out to a 7-1 lead with kills from Hardgrove, Vanover, and Slone. Somerset Christian sophomore Addison Cunnagin recorded four straight kills to pull the Lady Cougars within four at 20-16. Down the stretch, Southwestern's Slone hit two back-to-back kills to close the set at 25-19.
Somerset Christian senior libero Emily Grippe made countless defensive digs throughout the match to make every point the Lady Warriors earned even more difficult.
"She is a tough little player," Jones vaunted. "Every ball we hit over there, she popped it right up."
Emmie Vanover led the Lady Warriors with 10 kills, and an ace. Kylee Tucker had 8 kills. Katie Shaw had 7 kills, while Torey Hardgrove and Zoey Slone had five kills each.
For Somerset Christian, Addison Cunnagin had 8 kills, and Emily Grippe had 3 kills. Olivia Murrer and Adyson Miller had two kills each.
Southwestern (1-0) will travel to Pulaski County High School on Thursday, Aug. 19. Somerset Christian (1-1) will travel to Trinity Christian on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
