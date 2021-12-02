Lady Warriors down two-time 13th Region champs

After opening their season on the road against the defending state champions, Sacred Heart, the Southwestern girls basketball took on their second straight state-ranked opponents in a span of four days. On Thursday at the Wigwam, the Lady Warriors downed the defending two-time 13th Region champions South Laurel High School by a score of 64-54.
"South Laurel is a team always in contention in the 13th Region," Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden stated. "I think they're a favorite to win it again this year. Anytime you play a Chris Souder team, you know you're going to get their best every night. They (South Laurel) didn't have Rachel Presley tonight. So I know that hurt them some in the post, but he had him playing fast, and quick. It was a battle. We got better and they got better too."
In a tight first half with nine different lead changes, Southwestern held onto a slight 30-29 halftime lead. Starting midway through the third quarter, Southwestern hit four straight three-points - two from Kinsley Molden, one from Ayden Smiddy and one from Makayla Noritis - to open up a 48-41 lead. That stretch of treys gave the Lady Warriors enough cushion to pick up their first win of the young season.
While Smiddy was the recipient of one of those big third-quarter threes, Molden credited her for stepping up her game and spreading out the floor to give the Lady Warriors those open looks at treys.
"I thought Ayden Smitty grew up tonight," Molden stated. "I told her in the first quarter she was playing a little bit weak. She got a little upset and I said, 'I'm not taking you out. You're going to play through it tonight. I don't care. I don't care if we get beat by 30, you're playing through it'."
"She had to get tougher because we're not going to win this and we are not gonna compete for this region without her," Molden stated. "And she did. I thought she got the floor spread out really well. I still think I got a great shooting team."
The Lady Warriors hit nine shots from beyond the arc, while the visiting Lady Cardinals only connected on four treys on the night.
South Laurel fought their way back into contention early in the fourth quarter after they reeled of five unanswered points to close Southwestern 's lead to 51-48. Clara Collins hit a free throw and scored inside, while seventh-grader Skeeter Mabe drove inside to score off a four-footer.
Smiddy countered with a trey. Molden drove baseline to score from three-feet out and scored on a transition reverse layup to put the Lady Warriors back up 58-50 with 2:09 left in the game.
South Laurel's Emily Cox scored on a putback to pull the Lady Cardinals with in six points with 1:23 on the clock. However, back-to back trips to the charity strip and four made free throws by Smiddy gave the Lady Warriors a double-digit lead of 62-52 with only 34 ticks left in the game.
South Laurel kept themselves in the game in the first half after hitting a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line and 21 points from Collins - who ended the night with a game-high 26 points.
For the game, Kinsley Molden led the way for the Lady Warriors with 19 points and hit three treys. Ayden Smiddy had 15 points, three three-pointers and six assists. Makayla Noritis scored 14 points, had seven assists and seven rebounds. Payton Acey scored 11 points and had nine rebounds. Kaylee Young had three points and Taylor Nelson had two points.
"I can't tell you who the leading score was for us tonight," Molden admitted right after the game. "I have no idea, but I know each and every game it could be somebody different. I just know we had to get good play from all five of our starters and play together. Tonight was the first time I thought we did that so far in two games."
"You've really got five, just equal players, as far as their potential to do 30 points," Molden added. "It was really, pretty balanced scoring and every player contributing."
For South Laurel, Clara Collins led the way with 26 points, had two treys and four boards. Skeeter Mabe had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists. Gracie Turner and Emily Cox had eight points each, while Corbin Miller had three points. Cox had six rebounds and Turner had three steals.
Being around the Lady Warriors' program for many year prior to be named head coach, Junior Molden has seen the programs share of post-season losses to Chris Souder - when he ruled the 12th Region while at Mercer County.
"I feel like I'm a disciple of a Stephen Butcher (former Lady Warriors head coach) and I like to get a win against Coach Souder when I can," Molden laughed. "I'm a good friend with Chris and he always gives us our best battle. If we get some snow outs or cancellations this season, we'd like to play each other again just because we know we can help each other."
Southwestern (1-1) travel to Corbin High School on Friday and host Casey County on Tuesday, Dec. 7. South Laurel (1-1) will play Ryle at Dixie Heights on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
