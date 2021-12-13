Lady Warriors down Wayne County

MONTICELLO – The Southwestern Lady Warriors, after a tough loss in their last game against defending Region 6 champs Bullitt East, continued their long road trip on Monday night, traveling to play a district foe in the Lady Cardinals of Wayne County. Both teams find themselves with multiple losses early in the season, although both teams did make the Region tournament last season. Southwestern has been hitting on all cylinders when it comes to offense as of the last few games, but through the first 3 quarters, their shots just weren't falling with the regularity they were used to. The Lady Warriors instead rode a strong defensive effort that included 18 steals total as a team to a 67-49 victory over the Lady Cardinals.
The first points of the game were scored by Southwestern, as early in the 1st quarter Makayla Noritis grabbed an offensive rebound and threw it back out to Kinsley Molden, who subsequently hit a 3 to put the Warriors up 3-0 early. Following a block by SW's Payton Acey, Wayne County recovered the ball, where Mallory Campbell proceeded to lay it up for 2 for the Cards first points of the game. The Lady Cards would be up at the midway point of the corner 7-6, following points from Kenzi Upchurch (2) and Malainey Dobbs (3). However, Southwestern would then take control with a 10-3 run over the rest of the quarter to take a 16-9 lead into the first break, with points coming from Acey (3) and Molden (7).
Early in the 2nd quarter, SW would extend this run to a 14-5 run courtesy of an offensive rebound and 2-pointer from Ayden Smiddy and a lay-up from Acey. With all momentum going the way of the Lady Warriors, it seemed to be heading to a blow out, but suddenly, the hot shooting of Southwestern went ice cold as, although they were putting up quality shots, they just couldn't get any of them to fall down. This allowed the Lady Cardinals to get back into the game, going on a 13-2 run the rest of the way through the first half, behind stellar play from Xaivea West (5 points), Campbell (5 points, including a great and-1 lay up), and Mariah Bolin (3 points). The Lady Cards would take a narrow 24-22 lead into the locker room.
The Lady Warriors would respond in kind at the beginning of the 3rd quarter, going on a quick 12-2 run to lead the game 34-26. Southwestern was led on this run by Acey (a beautiful post spin move that led to 2 points), Noritis (2 points), Smiddy (5 points), and Molden (3 points). The Lady Cards would then outscore Southwestern 11-6 the rest of the way through the 3rd quarter to trim the deficit to 40-37 going into the final quarter of play. Wayne was led on this run by West (2 points), Upchurch (2 points), Campbell (4 points), and Dobbs (3 points), while Southwestern would add points by Kaylee Young (2 points), Noritis (2 points), and Smiddy (a great steal which led to a lay-up on the other end for 2).
The game was truly a toss-up at this point, however the key for Wayne County keeping it close to this point was the Lady Warriors' missed shots. As the early seconds and first few minutes began to tick off the clock, however, it soon became apparent that the missed shots for Southwestern were more of a rarity than anything, as the Lady Warriors quickly jumped out on a 13-2 run to silence the Wayne County crowd and put the game out of reach at the mid way point of the 4th quarter, as they led 53-39.
Southwestern was led on this huge run by Young (5 points) and Smiddy (8 points, including 2 3-pointers). A less impactful 10-6 run followed to truly push the game out of reach, as Southwestern had points scored here by Acey (3), Molden (2), Noritis (3 points), and Smiddy (2 off of a fantastic-looking finger roll off of an assist from Young), while Wayne County would have points scored by West (4) and Campbell (2). After a few more minutes rolled by, and both teams had 4 points scored in these final few minutes (Southwestern's by Young (2) and Molden (2), Wayne's by Campbell (and-1 play for 3) and Dobbs (1)), the final buzzer sounded, with the Lady Warriors getting their first win of this long road trip 67-49 over the Lady Cardinals, despite the lackluster (by their standards) 3-point shooting by the team (8-38 for about 21%)
Southwestern improves to 4-3 on the season, and was led by Ayden Smiddy (19 points which led all scorers, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, which was a game high, and 5 steals), Kinsley Molden (18 points, 3 assists, 1 steal), Payton Acey (12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal), and Kaylee Young (11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 6 steals, which was a game-high). Wayne County falls to 1-3 on the season, and was led by Mallory Campbell (16 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists), Xaivea West (11 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, and the 10 rebounds being a game-high), and Kenzi Upchurch (10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block).
Southwestern's next game will be on Tuesday, Dec.14, and they will travel to play the Lady Raiders of McCreary Central in a district matchup, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM. Wayne County's next game will be on Thursday, Dec. 16, and they will be at home to take on the Raiders of McCreary Central in a district matchup, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM.
