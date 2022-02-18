Lady Warriors drop home finale to Mercer County

In the regular season finale at the Wigwam, the Southwestern Lady Warriors looked to go into post season play with a winning streak, as they were on a 3 game winning streak entering Friday evening's contest. Standing in their way were the Lady Titans of Mercer County, themselves riding an impressive 9 game winning streak (and winning 14 of their last 15 games overall, with the only loss coming to a good Rowan County team). Something had to give in this matchup of 2 of the top teams in the 12th Region.
Also of note is Mercer County star Timberlynn Yeast, who is averaging 22 points per game this season. A tough matchup to be sure for this Lady Warriors team. The Lady Titans frustrated the Lady Warriors early and often throughout the game, going up by double digits on multiple occasions throughout the game. Although Southwestern did manage to have a huge rally in the 3rd quarter to tighten the game up, the Lady Titans just had too great of an offense on this night (especially with Southwestern not shooting up to their usual standard in this game), and Mercer County would go on to win this battle 63-54, and this would be Southwestern's only loss in the region in the regular season.
Mercer County's Teigh Yeast would open up the scoring for the Lady Titans early in the first quarter, although Southwestern's Ayden Smiddy would respond with a 3-pointer to put the Lady Warriors up by 1 at 3-2, but this would be the only time in the course of the game that they would have the lead. Mercer County would immediately go on a 9-0 run to flip the game in their favor early at 11-3. The Lady Titans were led on this run by stellar play from Lindsay Jessie (2 points), Sara Dunn (3 points), and Timberlynn Yeast (4 points). Southwestern would answer back with 4 quick points (2 a piece from Smiddy and Payton Acey) to close the gap to just 11-7, although Mercer would go on a 9-3 run from here until the end of the quarter to take a double digit lead at 20-10 into the 2nd quarter. Points were scored here for the Lady Titans by Anna Drakeford (2), Jessie (2), Dunn (2), and Timberlynn Yeast (3), while Southwestern would add 3 points from Acey off of a great put back attempt plus the foul.
Southwestern would open up the 2nd quarter of action by going on a 10-3 run to close the deficit back within 3 points at 23-20 via points from Acey (2), Smiddy (3), and Kinsley Molden (3). The Lady Titans would grab the momentum right back with a 7-2 run via points from Jessie (2) and Timberlynn Yeast (5), with the lead standing at 30-22 for Mercer County about halfway through the quarter. Southwestern did manage, however, to close the gap slightly before halftime, outscoring Mercer 7-5 over the last few minutes to go into the locker room trailing by 6 at 35-29. The final points of the quarter were scored for Southwestern by Molden (3), Smiddy (2), and Makayla Noritis (2), while the final 5 points for Mercer were scored by Timberlynn (3) and Teigh (2) Yeast.
The 2nd half of action began in earnest as the first half did, with the Lady Titans going on a bit of a run (this time 7-4) to take a pretty significant lead (42-33) over the Lady Warriors. With the fouls mounting up very rapidly on the Lady Warriors, if a comeback was going to happen, it had to start happening soon. Southwestern, I believe, sensed the very same thing, and turned up the intensity on the defensive end, trapping and switching extremely well, and eventually, this led them to the very run that they needed to get back in this game, going on a massive 10-2 run over the remainder of the quarter to only trail by 1 point entering the final quarter at 44-43. The Lady Warriors were led on this huge run by Molden (3 points), Noritis (4 points), and Smiddy (who hit an absolutely beautiful 3-point basket from around the top of the key right before the buzzer sounded).
Unfortunately for Southwestern, they just couldn't sustain the great play from the last few minutes of the 3rd quarter into the final quarter of action, as Mercer County opened the quarter on a mission, going on a 13-4 run to lead once again by double digits at 57-47 about halfway through the quarter. The Lady Titans were led through this huge opening few minutes of the quarter by scoring from Teigh Yeast (5), Drakeford (2), and Timberlynn Yeast (6).
From this point the result really wasn't in doubt, especially as the Lady Warriors were forced to start fouling Mercer otherwise run the risk of them just running out the clock. Southwestern would outscore Mercer slightly at 7-6 the rest of the way through the quarter, with Southwestern gaining points from Acey (4) and Smiddy (3), while Mercer County would add points from Timberlynn Yeast (1) and Drakeford (5). However, Southwestern would receive their first 12th region loss of the season as the final buzzer sounded, with Mercer County increasing their winning streak to 10 games as a result of their 63-54 victory. Mercer County is playing their best basketball of the season late, and I wouldn't want to run into them in the Region tournament, however, I believe Southwestern will be fine and still should be considered one of the top threats to come out of the region. A special shoutout to two Lady Warriors who just played their final home game in their school colors, Makayla Noritis and Taylor Nelson. I'm sure I can speak for the fans and everyone who supports Southwestern by saying thank you for giving it your all during your playing time at the Wig Wam!
Mercer County was led in scoring by Timberlynn Yeast with 27 points (which led all scorers) and Lindsay Jessie with 11 points. Southwestern was led in scoring by 3 players in double figures: Ayden Smiddy with 20 points, Payton Acey with 13 points, and Kinsley Molden with 11 points. They also had contributions from Makayla Noritis (8 points) and Kaylee Young (2 points). The Lady Warriors finish the regular season at 21-7, and will open their post season on Thursday, February 24th, as they will play the winner of Wayne County and McCreary Central for the 48th District Championship. The game will be at McCreary Central. High School.
