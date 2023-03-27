The Southwestern High School softball team dropped their third game in a row with two losses in the Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament. The Lady Warriors fell to Madison Southern by a score of 4-2 and loss to Henry Clay 10-2.
In the Madison Southern loss, Arabella Lowery had a hit and drove in a run. Jordyn McDonald had a hit and scored a run. Sidney Hansen pitched five innings and struck out six batters.
In the Henry Clay setback, McDonald had a hit and scored a run. Brynn Troxell had a hit and drove in a run. Raegan Peters had an RBI.
Southwestern (4-5) will travel across town to play Somerset Christian School on Tuesday.
