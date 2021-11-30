Lady Warriors drop season opener to defending state champs

LOUISVILLE – The Southwestern High School girls basketball team has never shied from strong competition. That was definitely the case on Monday night, as they traveled north to play the defending state champions Sacred Heart. However, the homestanding Valkyries were too much for the Lady Warriors as they dropped their season opener 74-43.
Southwestern only trailed by nine point at halftime, but Sacred Heart outscored the Lady Warriors 21-6 in the third quarter to go up 56-32.
"Sacred Heart was the real deal," stated Southwestern High School girls basketball coach Junior Molden. "Proud of our first half effort. We went toe to toe with them until halftime. Their depth killed us in the second half. Ayden Smiddy only played a few minutes and got sick in the first quarter which hurt us. She never came back."
Kinsley Molden led the Lady Warriors with 14 points, three treys, four rebounds and two steals. Payton Acey scored nine points and had six rebounds. Jessalyn Flynn scored seven points, and Kamryn Hall had five points.
Sacred Heart forced the Lady Warriors into 24 turnovers and only allowed the Lady Warriors to grab five offensive rebounds.
"Sacred Heart is the best defensive team we have seen since I’ve been here," Molden added. "UK, Louisville and several other D1 coaches were there to watch them."
Southwestern (0-1) will host South Laurel High School on Thursday at the Wigwam.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.