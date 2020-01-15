Lady Warriors drop their first district game in seven years

MONTICELLO - The month of January has been a grind for the Southwestern High School girls basketball team. The defending state runner-ups have played in their fourth straight road game, with two more road trips still ahead of them.
The last time the Lady Warriors lost a district game was to Wayne County on Jan. 8, 2013.
And for the second time in the last three games, the Lady Warriors have found themselves on the losing end. On Tuesday in a 48th district match-up against Wayne County, the Lady Warriors fell 54-49.
The Lady Cardinals came out hot to take the early 15-5 lead after the opening stanza. However, Southwestern battled back in the second quarter to cut the Wayne County lead to a mere two points at halftime.
The Lady Warriors only hit four of their 19 attempts from the three-point arc.
Senior Regi Cundiff led the Lady Warriors with a double-double by scoring 16 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Alexa Smiddy scored 11 points and dished out six assists.
Makayla Noritis scored 9 points, Kennedy Harris scored 8 points, Jenna Wood scored 3 points and Marissa Loveless scored 2 points.Kaylee Young and Noritis had four rebounds each.
Southwestern (13-3) will travel across town to play Pulaski County on Friday, Jan. 17, at the PCHS gym.
