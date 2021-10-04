Lady Warriors earn back-to-back wins

The Southwestern High School volleyball team picked up a pair of victories over the past week. The Lady Warriors downed Clinton County 2-0 (25-14, 25-12) on Tuesday, and defeated district rivals McCreary Central 3-0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-9) on Thursday.
In the Clinton County win, Kamryn Young had six kills, 10 assists, two digs and two serving aces. Avery Rose had had four kills and three digs. Halle Norvell had four kills, two blocks, eight assists, one dig and four serving aces. Kylee Tucker had three kills and one block. Payton Acey had three kills and two digs. Ashlynn Davidson had three kills. Katie Shaw had seven digs, two assists and two aces.
In the McCreary Central victory, Young had three kills, 13 assists, six digs and six serving aces. Tucker had seven kills, two blocks, one dig and one ace. Rose had six kills and four aces. Norvell had six kills, one block, 10 assists, three digs and three aces. Acey had four kills, one block and one dig. Shaw had seven digs and three aces. Davidson had three kills.
Southwestern (11-12) will host Wayne County High School on Thursday at the Wigwam.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
