Lady Warriors earn district win at McCreary Central

STEARNS - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team breezed to an easy 75-38 win over district rivals McCreary Central on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors opened up a 14-point lead after the opening quarter, and expanded their lead to 26 points by the end of the third period.
Senior Regi Cundiff scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down 8 rebounds. Alexa Smiddy scored 12 points, had 6 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. Kennedy Harris scored 11 points, hit two treys and had 4 rebounds.
Makayla Noritis scored 8 points. Kinsley Molden and Ayden Smiddy scored 5 points each. Marissa Loveless scored 4 points. Kaylee Young, Kamryn Hall, Jenna Wood, and Lillie Turpin all scored three points each. Kayla Hall scored two points.
Southwestern (13-2) will travel to Wayne County on Tuesday, Jan. 14
