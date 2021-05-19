Lady Warriors earn fifth straight win

The Southwestern High School softball team picked up their fifth win in a row with a 10-1 victory over Corbin High School on Tuesday at the War Path.
Senior pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin allowed only five hits and struck out six batters in seven innings of work. Gwin also had a hit at the plate and drove in two runs.
Southwestern senior Alexa Smiddy had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Senior Olivia Wilds had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run. Senior Marissa Loveless hit a triple and scored a run. Seventh-grader Kylie Dalton had a hit, drove in a run and scored a run.
Southwestern (16-7) will travel to Taylor County High School on Thursday.
