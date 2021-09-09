Lady Warriors earn three straight wins

The Southwestern High School volleyball team picked up three straight wins over the past several days. However, the Lady Warriors suffered three straight losses against tough opponents in Scott's September Slam.
The Lady Warriors downed Holmes 2-0 (25-10, 25-17) and Newport Central Catholic 2-0 (25-12, 25-22) on Saturday and defeated Russell County 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17) on the road on Tuesday.
In the Holmes' win, freshman Halle Norvell led the way with 10 kills, five assists, three digs and an ace. Junior Kamryn Young had two kills, seven assist, four digs, and two aces. Senior Avery Rose had four kills and a dig.
Junior Katie Shaw had a kill, an assist, and nine digs. Junior Baylee Collingsworth had two kills, one assist, and one dig.
In the Russell County win, sophomore Payton Acey had nine kills and three digs. Norvell had nine kills, four blocks, 24 assists, nine digs and four aces.
Tucker had eight kills, four blocks, and an assist. Senior Ashlynn Davidson had five kills, two blocks and 10 digs.
Southwestern (5-6) travels to Wayne County Thursday for a district match-up, and hoist Corbin on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
