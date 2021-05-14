Lady Warriors edge Rockcastle County

Friday night at Southwestern, in a game that started out defensively, both teams broke out on offense late, but the homestanding Lady Warriors got the upper hand over the Rockcastle Lady Rockets with a 4-3 win.
After four scoreless innings, the Lady Warriors got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when junior Alyssa Raleigh singled and sent home senior Marissa Loveless and 8th grade courtesy runner Brynn Troxell, who was running 7th grader Kylie Dalton. Loveless and Dalton both singled earlier in the inning.
Later in that same inning, senior Alexa Smiddy singled to sent Raleigh home and put Southwestern up 3-0 heading into the sixth.
The Lady Rockets matched the Lady Warrior energy with a three run inning as well. In the top of the sixth, Madison McIntosh who singled at the start of the inning, scored an error. Later, Casey Coleman evened the score with a home run that also scored Raegan Chasteen.
With the game tied up at 3-3, junior Jesse Begley singled to start the bottom of the sixth, and Loveless later sent her home with a single of her own.
Rockcastle had one last opportunity in the top of the seventh as they were down 4-3, but senior pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin threw a pair of strikeouts to help close out the game.
Gwin had a very solid performance on the mound as she threw 73 strikes in 99 pitches, with five allowed hits, three allowed runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.
The top offensive performers for the Lady Warriors were Raleigh and Loveless. Loveless had two hits and an RBI on the night and Raleigh had a single hit and two RBI's.
The top performer for the Lady Rockets was Coleman who had the hit of the night, which was a two run homer.
The win advanced Southwestern to 14-7 on the season and they will be back in action Saturday where they will play the Madison Southern Lady Eagles at home.
RC - 000 003 0 - 3 5 0
SW - 000 031 X - 4 8 3
HR - Coleman (RC). RBI - Raleigh 2, Loveless, Smiddy (SW); Coleman 2 (RC).
