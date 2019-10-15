Lady Warriors eliminated in Shootout

NICHOLASVILLE — The Southwestern Lady Warriors soccer team saw its season come to an end Monday with a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Garrard County in a shootout in the opening round of the 12th Region Tournament at West Jessamine High School.
Through the first three players taking penalty kicks during the shootout, each team had one goal each.
Rebekah Clark found the net for Southwestern and Mariana Cortes scored for Garrard County.
After Southwestern’s Haylee Flynn’s PK ricocheted off both the right and left posts and fell just outside the net, Garrard’s Nancy Perez fired a shot just inside the left post to give the Lady Lions the lead.
Southwestern had one more chance to tie the game, but Garrard keeper Jennifer Flores made a diving stop of Alexis Walden’s shot to give the Lady Lions their first ever regional tournament win.
Early on, the Lady Lions didn’t look like a team that was making their very first regional tournament appearance as they came out playing aggressively, keeping the ball in Southwestern’s end of the field most of the first half.
That aggressiveness paid off as sophomore Hannah Day slipped a shot past the fingertips of Southwestern keeper Bella Nalle in the 24th minute to put the Lady Lions on top 1-0 at the half.
The Lady Warriors came out the second half playing with much more fire and took the game to Garrard County.
The Lady Warriors got off nine shots on goal in the half’s first 15 minutes and one of them found the net to tie the game at 1-1.
Freshman Carrine Souders blasted a free kick from 30 yards out, over the head of Flores in the 50th minute.
Despite getting multiple shots on goal the rest of the way, neither team could find the net, sending the game into overtime.,
After two scoreless overtime periods, the Lady Lions finally walked away a winner on Flores’ PK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.