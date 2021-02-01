Lady Warriors extend their win streak

LONDON – Without the services of their star senior point guard Alexa Smiddy, the Southwestern High School girls basketball team was still able to down an 8-1 Whitley County High School team on Saturday in the Time Short Showcase at South Laurel High School.
Alexa Smiddy had to sit out with an injury on Saturday, as the Lady Warriors pulled out the convincing 74-50 win over the Lady Colonels.
Southwestern was paced by two freshmen, as Kinsley Molden and Payton Acey lead the Lady Warriors with 14 points each. Molden added five rebounds and two assists, while Acey had eight rebounds and two steals.
Senior Marissa Loveless recorded a 'double-double' with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Ayden Smiddy scored 10 points and dished out eight assists. Junior Kaylee Young scored nine points and had three assists.
Junior Makayla Noritis scored seven points and pulled down three boards. Junior Sara Neal scored three points. Juniors Aubrey Daulton, Kylie Foreman and Taylor Nelson all scored two points each.
Southwestern (8-2) is on a five-game win streak and hope to extend it with a home district game on Monday, Feb. 1, against undefeated Wayne County High School. Southwestern will host Pulaski County High School on Friday, Feb. 5, at the Wigwam.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
