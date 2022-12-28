The Lady Warriors have faced a brutal schedule so far this season, as they have only played two home games in the first month and a half and have also played some of the top teams in the state during that time. This road trip continued on Wednesday, as Southwestern began play in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic in Gatlinburg, TN.
The Warriors ended up dropping their first game against Creek Wood (Charlotte), TN by a score of 53-42. Southwestern was led during the game by a 12 point and seven rebound performance from Payton Acey. Ayden Smiddy and Kinsley Molden were the other two Southwestern players in double figures, with 11 and 10 points respectively. Kaylee Young added five points and Jordyn McDonald chipped in four for the Lady Warriors.
Southwestern falls to 3-6 with the loss and will be in action in day two of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Thursday. Their opponent will be Soddy Daisy, TN, with tip scheduled at 5:30 p.m.
