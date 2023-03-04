The Southwestern Lady Warriors were attempting to win their third-straight 12th Region title, but in order to face off against the already-advanced Danville Lady Admirals the Warriors had to first face off against the Mercer County Lady Titans. The Titans were one of the hottest teams coming into the regional tournament, despite star Timberlynn Yeast being out with an injury for the entire season, and were looking for revenge for last year's regional final, a game that Southwestern won. The two teams also played this season in the regular season's final week, a game that the Titans took 55-42, albeit a game that was minus Kinsley Molden as she was still recovering from an ankle injury.
The fans and student sections for both teams were ready for a great game and they got just that and more, as both teams refused to give even an inch on the hardwood. Despite trailing throughout the contest, the Lady Warriors battled back and tied it late, sending the contest to overtime. It seemed that the last team with the ball was destined to win this game and with a Mercer County score with seconds remaining in the extra period, the Lady Titans advanced to the region final and the Warriors found themselves in an unfamiliar position of falling in the semifinals by a score of 53-52. Head coach Junior Molden was heartbroken after the game but was proud of his group for their efforts.
"We left it all on the floor and that's all I can ask," he said somberly.
The Warriors, after their offensive explosion in the first round, were expected to keep that going in this contest but it was the Titans that struck first early, as they found themselves ahead 6-0 following threes from freshman Teigh Yeast and junior Jersey McGinnis. An offensive rebound from Kaylee Young resulted in the first points for the Lady Warriors following that. A two from Payton Acey and another two from Ayden Smiddy brought Southwestern within two points at 8-6 midway through the first quarter.
A big three-pointer by junior Anna Drakeford once again gave the Lady Titans a two possession lead in the first period. The teams then traded points for the remainder of the period, with Smiddy and Acey each scoring two more for Southwestern and Drakeford and Teigh Yeast adding two each for Mercer County. The Titans were ahead 15-10 heading into the second period, with the Warriors struggling to find their form from behind the arc.
Although Acey found another bucket early in the second quarter, a quick four from Drakeford gave Mercer a 19-12 lead. Young then scored another basket and Smiddy hit the first three-pointer of the game for Southwestern to cut their deficit to just 21-18. The offense of the Lady Warriors then went cold again, as the Titans went on a 9-1 spree to end the half and head into the break up 30-19. Drakeford was unstoppable for the Titans in the quarter, scoring 12 of Mercer County's 15 points, with the other three coming on a made shot from long range by Teigh Yeast. Kinsley Molden scored the lone point on that run for Southwestern with a made free throw, her first point of the contest.
Young had another offensive put-back to open the third quarter for Southwestern, although that was immediately answered by two made from the charity stripe by Teigh Yeast. These were the only points scored until about three and a half minutes into the period, where Molden then hit her first three-pointer of the contest to make the score 32-24 in favor of Mercer County.
Whatever lid was on the rim in the first half then seemed to disappear for the remainder of the quarter for Southwestern, as they went on a 10-4 run to head into the final period of the contest down by only two points at 36-34. Acey had five of those points, with Smiddy adding two and Jordyn McDonald adding a three-pointer following an offensive rebound. Back-to-back threes by the Warriors closed the quarter on a positive note for Southwestern.
A made basket from Acey to open the fourth quarter and the Warriors had officially fought back to tie the game up. The tie didn't last long, however, as another two made free throws from Teigh Yeast gave Mercer County the lead right back. Another two from Drakeford then stretched the Titans' lead out 41-36, with hope fading fast for Southwestern. Four straight by Young, interrupted by the first two points of the contest from Mercer junior Peyton Boyd, made the Mercer County lead sit at 43-40. Important to note was Kaylee Young, who fouled out of the contest in the middle of the period.
Another two from Teigh Yeast later and it seemed that Southwestern was beginning to run out of time. Acey then scored four in a row that put the Lady Warriors just one point behind. Both crowds were in a frenzy by this point. A foul on junior Sara Dunn gave her two shots at the line and after hitting both, the Lady Titans found themselves up 47-44 with just seconds remaining on the game clock. Southwestern dribbled the ball down the court, found an open Smiddy in the corner, and, in the words of basketball commentator Mike Breen, "BANG!" Smiddy found the bottom of the net from deep and tied the ball game up at 47-47 and this one was heading into overtime.
Jessalyn Flynn found the start for Southwestern in overtime and came up huge, hitting three free throws to give Southwestern their first leads of the contest. Flynn seemed to be fearless heading into the lane and coach Molden concurred following the conclusion of the game.
"I thought Jessalyn was huge in the overtime period. Played her butt off during those four minutes, did everything she was supposed to. I'm so proud of Jessalyn and she was the reason why we had a chance to win this contest," he explained.
Another basket by Drakeford gave the Titans the lead again and when all hope seemed lost for the Lady Warriors, who could it be besides Smiddy, as she pulled up for a midrange jumper that swished through the net, putting Southwestern on top by one point late in overtime. An offensive rebound by Mercer County senior Lindsay Jessie was key for the Titans, as she then was able to power a shot up that connected for two, giving Mercer the lead back with just about five seconds left. A last second shot missed for Southwestern and the dream for a three-peat was dashed with a 53-52 loss to Mercer County. The fans for Southwestern made sure to shower the players for Southwestern with a ton of praise following the conclusion of the game. Despite the loss, this three year run for the Lady Warriors has been one of the most successful in recent history for our local area.
The careers of Ayden Smiddy, Kaylee Young and Kamryn Hall came to a close, with coach Molden honoring them after the game.
"The legacy that Ayden Smiddy, Kaylee Young and Kamryn Hall left here at Southwestern is second-to-none. They've set our program up for years to come. Young is on the Mount Rushmore for this program. I've coached Smiddy and Hall ever since elementary school, Smiddy is one of the greatest players to come through our program. I'm just fortunate to be blessed with great talent that did whatever I asked for all of these years," he wholeheartedly stated.
Southwestern was led in scoring by 18 from Payton Acey, 14 from Ayden Smiddy and 10 from Kaylee Young. Other contributors included Kinsley Molden with four and both Jordyn McDonald and Jessalyn Flynn with three. Mercer County was led by a game-high 25 points from Anna Drakeford.
Southwestern concludes their season with a 20-13 record, with coach Molden reflecting on the season that was following the game.
"It was the most adversity I've dealt with in a season so far in regards to injuries. We could never get fully healthy, but I'm not using that as an excuse, as several other teams were injured in our region throughout the season as well," he stated.
Congratulations on a wonderful season Lady Warriors. Although it may not have ended the way you wanted it to, be proud of the journey and the memories made along the way. You were a fantastic representation of girls' basketball in our local area and the Commonwealth as a whole.
