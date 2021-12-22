Lady Warriors fall in overtime in tourney championship game

LEXINGTON - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team proved in 2019 that they could play with any team in the state by advancing all the way to the KHSAA State Tournament championship game. Already in the young 2021-22 season, the Lady Warriors are proving again that they can play with the best teams in the state. On Tuesday, the Lady Warriors lost in overtime to one of the best teams in the state in the championship game of the prestigious Lexington Catholic Traditional Bank Holiday Classic.
After a 59-59 tie in regulation, state-ranked Scott County barley edged out the Lady Warriors in overtime, 62-61, in the finals of the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic.
The Lady Warriors had four players score in double figures. Kinsley Molden scored 15 points, Kaylee Young scored 14 points, Ayden Smiddy scored 12 points, and Payton Acey scored 12 points. Young had eight rebounds and Acey pulled down six boards. Smiddy recorded a double-double with 10 assists to go with her double-figure scoring. Young hit four treys and Molden hit three from beyond the arc.
Makayla Noritis scored eight points and had five rebounds.
Southwestern (8-4) will return to the Wigwam on Dec. 27, in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
