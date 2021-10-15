Lady Warriors fall in region finals

DANVILLE - The Southwestern Lady Warriors found themselves in an unfamiliar position as of recent history, in the 12th Region final against the 9-time defending region champs the Lady Colts of West Jessamine.
Southwestern, in their first regional final since 2008, was ready to go out and win this game, although many didn't give them a chance to win the game, as noted by head coach Nick Stringer. He went on to say, "As soon as we won the game last night, we started getting calls saying man what a season, you all have had a great season."
Himself or the team certainly didn't believe that however.
He continued, "They knew they weren't done, they knew they could play. We went out there tonight and every single one of them emptied their tanks, they all are going to feel it in the morning, they wanted it bad." Throughout the game multiple players on Southwestern's side went out with injuries, but came back in soon after.
The coach said "There's no way we could keep them out, they were not going to get kept out tonight."
Although Southwestern fought valiantly with everything they had, West Jessamine prevailed with a 2-0 victory to win the 12th region championship.
Coach said after the game, "These seniors man. They've been an amazing group. They've evolved this program so much and they love this team so much, there was no way any player was going to let that group down. We didn't talk for one second about how we were the underdogs in this game. We were not intimidated, we refused to be intimidated by them, I don't care how many championships they won, we were not going to be intimidated by them, and I believe our players played the whole game as if they weren't."
In the second minute of the game, Carinne Souders had a shot that was just tipped over the goal by West Jessamine's goal keeper Sheridan Harrison. A shot in the 13th minute by the Lady Colts' Brooke Beasley was stopped by the Southwestern defense. In the 18th minute, Southwestern's goal keeper Lauren Tyler had a beautiful save.
Fast forward a few minutes, in the 24th minute, and Kelsey Miller had her first shot on goal, which was saved by Harrison. Just a minute later, an attempt on goal by Ashlan Cunnagin was just narrowly stopped by Harrison. Close to halftime, Haylee Flynn went out of the game with what appeared to be a major injury, although she would return in the second half. Tyler would have 3 straight saves, in the 30th, 31st, and 34th minutes respectively. After a few more minutes, the halftime buzzer sounded, and the 2 teams went into half tied at 0-0.
Miller would get another shot on goal in the 44th minute, but it too was saved by Harrison. West Jessamine would have very close attempts on goal in the 48th, 50th, and 52nd minute, before a shot in the 57th minute was saved by Riley Sumner for her first save of the night for the Lady Warriors.
Sumner would have another pretty save in the 66th minute, this one of the diving variety, while in the 72nd minute, another close attempt on goal by Cunnagin was stopped. At this point in the game, it looked to be destined to go to overtime like the Lady Warriors last game.
However, following another save in the 77th minute by Sumner, the Lady Colts finally got a shot to go down in the 78th minute, as Kylie Archer kicked a shot into the top of the net over Sumner's head, making the score 1-0 in favor of the Lady Colts in the final minutes of the game. West Jessamine would then go on to add another goal in the 79th minute, as Karlie Galus would find the right side of the net on her shot attempt. A few moments later, and the final horn sounded, and unfortunately, the Lady Warriors looked at a 2-0 scoreboard in favor of West Jessamine, thus ending an amazing season for them with a runner-up finish in the 12th Region.
Named to the 12th Region All-Tournament Team from Pulaski County, Abbee Coomer; from Wayne County Xaviea West; from Somerset, Grace Bruner and Tori Robertson; from Southwestern Rebekah Clark, Ella Vaught, and Jadyn Campbell.
A special shoutout to the Lady Warriors seniors, Rebekah Clark, Reagan Brummett, Vanessa Cortez, Kate Hutchinson, Kelsey Miller, Riley Sumner, and Ella Vaught, on amazing high school careers, as well as the whole Southwestern squad on one of the best seasons in recent program history. The Lady Warriors played with heart and everyone of them left it out on the field, and they were absolutely inspiring. This is only the beginning for the Lady Warriors, and I can't wait to be back out covering you gals next season.
