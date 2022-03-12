Lady Warriors fall in Sweet 16 Final Four

LEXINGTON - The run of a lifetime for this year's version of the Lady Warriors continued into Saturday morning's semifinals of the Sweet 16, where Southwestern matched up with a very tough Bullitt East squad that features Bellarmine commit Gracie Merkle, who has basically averaged a double-double on the year in points and rebounds.
Already working with house money, no one expected the Lady Warriors to be playing on Saturday, with head coach Junior Molden ending both previous post games in their two Sweet 16 wins with the same quote, "Are you all going to quit underestimating us?"
Things were working against Southwestern from the get go, however, as for one the Southwestern fan base was lighter than in the previous 2 games (this being no fault of the fans however as the big snowfall that hit late last night believed to play a major part in this), and quite possibly the most important player on defense for the Lady Warriors, senior Makayla Noritis, injuring her ankle towards the end of yesterday's win vs Franklin County and it being questionable how much she who be able to play today.
This question would be answered early, as she tried to play on the injured ankle at the beginning of the game but was almost immediately pulled out after it appeared that she couldn't run on it. This proved to be a major difference-maker in this game, as the usually potent Southwestern defense couldn't contain Bullitt East's Merkle, and although the Lady Warriors gave every last inch of fight they have, they just couldn't overcome this challenge, falling to the Lady Chargers by a score of 64-42, and thus bowing out of the Sweet 16 and finishing what was one of the most remarkable seasons in Southwestern Lady Warrior history. Coach Molden said after the game, "Gotta give Bullitt East and Coach Stallings all the credit. We played them earlier in the year and they were good. They got better. We had a plan, but not a lot of teams have an answer for Gracie Merkle. She's basically a one-woman zone."
The ball was tipped in the first quarter and emotions were running high. Southwestern's Noritis was out there during the first minute or so in the game, but the naked eye could tell she was not at 100%, as it looked like she was in pain each time she ran down the court. Coach Molden took her out early and she did not return to the game until late in the 4th quarter. Her fellow senior classmate Taylor Nelson commented on how tough the game was without Noritis out there, and she said, "It's hard not having Makayla because she's been by my side since the 3rd grade, but I wanted to go out there and play as hard as I could for her, because she's my sister."
Coach Molden also added, "I went ahead and started Makayla. We did everything we could to prepare her, but after watching her in warmups and everything, I was afraid I was going to hurt one of our student-athletes. "I had to sit her and she knew it. We talked about it. It's tough after she was having an MVP performance so far in the tournament. I am so proud of her," the coach added, fighting back his tears.
The first quarter was about as dominant a performance as the Lady Chargers of Bullitt East could of asked for, as they outscored the Lady Warriors 19-5 behind points from Merkle (8), Emma Egan (5), Logan Ortega (2), and Anna Rodgers (2). The Lady Warriors 5 points during the quarter were all scored by Ayden Smiddy. Merkle seemed to really dominate over the course of the quarter, as she neared a double-double within the first 8 minutes.
The shooting woes continued for the Lady Warriors throughout the 2nd quarter, as they only managed to hit one more 3-pointer for a total of 2 during the half (way below their usual shooting marks), although they did manage to more than double their scoring output from the previous quarter. Despite this, the Lady Chargers still continued to hold on to a double-digit lead through more excellent play from Merkle, who already had a double double secured midway through the period.
As the 2 teams headed into the locker room, Bullitt East held a 28-14 lead, behind stellar play during the quarter from Merkle (5 points) and Egan (4 points). Fair credit to the Southwestern defense, however, as they held the potent offense of the Lady Chargers to only 9 points over the course of the quarter. Southwestern scored their 9 points over the course of the quarter courtesy of Smiddy (3, and she actually scored 9 of Southwestern's 14 points in the first half), Kaylee Young (3), and Kinsley Molden (3).
Regardless of their 3-point shots falling, the Southwestern team was playing extremely hard without their senior leader out on the court, and I believe that is all you could have asked of them. However, the Lady Warriors felt her missing prescence in a big way during the 3rd quarter of action, as Bullitt East rode insanely efficient 2-point shooting to a 17-8 scoring mark in the period (including an 8-0 run), and with their lead at 45-22 at the end of the quarter, it looked likely that the Lady Chargers were going to advance to their first-ever state championship appearance. The Bullitt East offense was led that quarter by Merkle (7 points), Jada Hughes (6 points, including a flashy under-the-legs wrap around pass to Merkle for an assist), and Lilly Reid (2 points), while Southwestern was led by Payton Acey (4 points), Young (2 points), and Smiddy (2 points).
A 7-3 spree by the Lady Warriors early in the 4th quarter, led by Jordyn McDonald (3 points), Young (3 points), and Smiddy (1 point), gave some thought into a potential comeback for Southwestern, but there just wasn't enough time for such a substantial run to occur, although defensively, the Lady Warriors used every last bit of strength and will-power to fight defensively this quarter. The Lady Warriors managed to score 13 points after this run, but the Lady Chargers countered this with 16 of their own points during the remainder of the quarter. Coach Molden subbed in his 2 seniors, Taylor Nelson and Noritis, one last time towards the tail end of the game, so they could soak up their final moments on the court together and hear their names chanted by the fans one last time, which must have been a very emotional moment for the 2 girls who have played together since the 3rd grade. As the final buzzer sounded on the game, so too did it on an absolutely incredible and emotional season for the Lady Warriors, as they fell 64-42 to the Lady Chargers.
After the game, many members on the team were asked their thoughts on the season. Freshman Kinsley Molden stated, "Its meant a lot to me. We were not even ranked in the top 25 at the beginning of the year, and here we are in the final four. We had 2 seniors that led us all the way through. I know this is the end, but I'm really proud of my team, and all of the coaches too."
Ayden Smiddy added, "This is really special to me. No one believed in us, we became tight. We have a saying, We > Me, and we all bought in, it led us here even though no one thought we could make it." Finally, Taylor Nelson added, "Like both of them said, it means a lot to be here, because you have everyone doubting you, and just to know that we made it here is incredible to me. I wouldn't want to do it with any other teammates."
I for one am super proud of this group of young ladies. I've had the pleasure to cover a great many of their games throughout the regular season, and to cover their entire post season run from start to finish, and I don't think I've ever seen such a positive and hard-working group as this before. Their legacy and season will never be forgotten throughout the history of the school, and I know for a fact that the Lady Warriors will be back in the Sweet 16 sooner rather than later. This group of young ladies and coaches have exemplified what it means to be a Warrior. To the 2 seniors, Makayla Noritis and Taylor Nelson, I hope you know your futures are going to be filled with greatness, just like the greatness you showed on the hardwood each and every time you stepped on the court. Although your high-school careers may be finished, take pride in knowing that you have left your program better than where you found it, and that the mark you gals have left on the legacy of the Lady Warriors is indelible and will last an eternity.
To the coaches and all of the players, to Payton Acey, Kylie Dalton, Jessalyn Flynn, Kamryn Hall, Ava Jones, Jordyn McDonald, Kinsley Molden, Riley Myers, Taylor Nelson, Makayla Noritis, Mollie Osborne, Kiara Scott, Ayden Smiddy, Hope Stout, Audrey Teeter, McKenzie Williams, and Kaylee Young, thank you for such a remarkable season of basketball. You gals have been one of the best basketball teams I've watched all season, and that goes for every level of the sport as well. It has been one of my greatest honors in my lifetime to have the opportunity to cover the team during my first year here at the Commonwealth Journal, and I'm so proud of the whole team. Thank you, congratulations on a remarkable run and season, and I cannot wait for next season!
Bullitt East was led by two players in double figures: Gracie Merkle with 27 points (game-high, also had 21 rebounds for a double double and 5 blocks) and Emma Egan with 13 points (along with 8 rebounds and a steal). The Lady Warriors were led in scoring by 2 players scoring 11 points each: Ayden Smiddy (also had 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal) and Kaylee Young (also had 7 rebounds and 3 steals).
Southwestern also had contributions from Kinsley Molden (9 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists), Payton Acey (6 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist), Jordyn McDonald (3 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist), and Ava Jones (2 points).
