Southwestern junior Payton Acey shoots a jump shot in a recent game for the Lady Warriors. In the Warriors’ loss to Owensboro Catholic, Acey scored the 1000th point for her career.

Riding their biggest win streak of the season at five games, the Southwestern Lady Warriors were in action on Friday as they took on Owensboro Catholic in the Raatz Fence/O’sheas Classic. It was a struggle on offense for Southwestern early, as they only managed three points in the first quarter. It eventually became a defensive duel for both teams, before Owensboro Catholic managed to squeak by the Warriors 46-43.

Southwestern was led by double figure performances from Ayden Smiddy and Payton Acey with 18 and 12 respectively. Acey scored her 1000th point during the game as well. Kinsley Molden had seven, with both Jessalyn Flynn and Kaylee Young adding three points each. Owensboro Catholic was led by 18 points from sophomore Aubrey Randolph.

The Lady Warriors are now 12-8 on the season and after competing in the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament this week, Southwestern will travel to McCreary Central on Jan. 31 to play the Lady Raiders. Game time for that one will be 7:30 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

