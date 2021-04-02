Lady Warriors fall short in comeback bid

RUSSELL SPRINGS - The Southwestern High School softball team came up one run short in their 9-8 comeback bid against Russell County High School on Thursday.
Trailing 9-5 going into their final at bats, the Lady Warriors put up three runs to pull within a single score in their second loss of the season. In that final frame, junior Jesse Begley hit a two-run double to score junior Ashtyn Hines and senior Olivia Wilds. Junior Hannah Thompson singled to centerfield to score Begley. However, the Lady Warriors could not produce another run to tie the game.
Southwestern senior Kaitlyn Gwin hammered out three hits and drove in four runs. On the mound, Gwin struck out 13 batters and only gave up two earned runs.
Both, Ashtyn Hines and Olivia Wilds had two hits and drove in three runs each. Begley drove in three runs and scored a run.
Southwestern (2-2) will play Bryan Station on Saturday, April 3.
