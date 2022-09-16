Logo

Coming off a 2-1 victory over Somerset, Southwestern was on the road on Thursday, taking on a Boyle County program that is currently on top of the 12th Region in terms of RPI. The Lady Warriors would end up tripping up on the road, falling to the Lady Rebels by a score of 6-1.

Southwestern's lone goal was scored by senior Haylee Flynn, coming off of an assist by fellow senior Carinne Souders. Senior goalkeeper Lauren Tyler would manage 20 saves throughout the course of the game.

Southwestern falls to 5-4-1 with the loss and will next be in action on Saturday, where they will welcome in Mercer County for a game scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you