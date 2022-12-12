Coming off a bitter loss to South Laurel, the Lady Warriors were right back in action on Saturday facing off against a familiar foe, the Bullitt East Lady Chargers. The two teams squared off in last season's KHSAA Final Four, with the Chargers eliminating the Warriors after a terrific season. Southwestern has scheduled a tough slate of games this season, with their record reflecting that very fact.
Southwestern was a very game opponent for Bullitt East, even leading at halftime. However, the shooting and defense of the Chargers eventually got to the Warriors, with Southwestern dropping their second straight game by a score of 77-62.
Southwestern got out to a 6-2 start behind two points each from senior Kaylee Young and sophomores Jessalyn Flynn and Kinsley Molden. Back-to-back three-pointers by Bullitt East junior Sarah Pitcock and sophomore Carli Bryant tied the game up at 8-8 following this. The Chargers then outscored the home team 10-6 the rest of the way through the first quarter to take an 18-14 lead. Senior Lilly Reed scored four of those points, with junior Anna Rodgers, freshman Anna Tinelli, and Bryant all scoring two. Southwestern added late points from freshman Jordyn McDonald, Flynn, and Molden.
The Warriors used a 14-6 run during the early stages of the second quarter to take a 28-24 lead over Bullitt East. Multiple players got in on the scoring for this run, with Young in particular getting some great momentum with six points. Molden, McDonald, senior Ayden Smiddy, and junior Payton Acey all joined in on the fun with two points each.
Bullitt East then went on an 9-5 run over the latter stages of the quarter to tie the game up at 33-33, with Reid scoring five, Rodgers scoring three, and eighth grader Lyla Packer scoring one. As it looked like the two teams were going to be tied at the break, Smiddy launched up what seemed to be a prayer at the buzzer from three. The shot bounced into the rim and was good, giving the Warriors a 36-33 lead at halftime.
The Warriors got out to their biggest lead immediately after the start of the third quarter, with Acey and Smiddy scoring two each to make the score 40-33. The Lady Chargers took charge after this, going on a 10-2 sprint to take the lead back at 43-42 following six from Reid, two from Rodgers, and two from freshman Mollie Johnston.
Flynn scored a two to briefly give Southwestern the lead again at 46-45, but Bullitt East outscored them 13-8 the rest of the way through the period to give them a 58-54 advantage heading into the final quarter. Southwestern had five from Smiddy, two from Molden, and one from McKenzie Williams late to keep them in the game.
However, the shooting and tenacious defense of the Lady Chargers finally caught up to the Lady Warriors in the fourth quarter. Bullitt East immediately went on a 14-2 run to take charge with a 72-56 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Rodgers would have five during this run, with Tinelli scoring four, Bryant scoring three, and Reid scoring two. The Warriors only had eight points over the course of the quarter, with Young and Smiddy each scoring three and Acey adding two. As the final buzzer sounded, the Warriors were left with a sour taste in their mouth as they were defeated 77-62.
Southwestern was led in scoring by Ayden Smiddy, who had 22 points in the loss, as well as seven rebounds. Kaylee Young added 11 points, with Payton Acey grabbing a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Other scorers included Kinsley Molden with eight, Jessalyn Flynn with six, Jordyn McDonald with four, and McKenzie Williams with one. Bullitt East was led with 24 points by Lilly Reid, which was the game high.
Southwestern falls to 1-3 on the young season, with their next game at home scheduled for after the first of the year. First up on the schedule is two tournaments, with the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic coming up starting on Saturday. Their first opponent will be Menifee County, with tip scheduled for 11 a.m.
