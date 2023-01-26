The Southwestern Lady Warriors were one of the few teams chosen from the rest of the state to participate in the annual Louisville Invitational Tournament that typically features the top teams in the Commonwealth. The Warriors found themselves against a familiar opponent in the first round as they were matched up against Bullitt East. Playing earlier this year, the Lady Chargers took home a 77-62 victory.
Their second match of the season didn't provide the same offensive flare, although it did end in the same result, as Bullitt East defeated Southwestern 54-38. The Warriors were led by Payton Acey and Jordyn McDonald with 13 and 11 points respectively. Jessalyn Flynn added six points, with Kaylee Young adding a three-pointer for her lone points of the contest. Mollie Osborne and Ayden Smiddy each had two points and Kiara Scott added one point. The Chargers had a game-high 15 points from sophomore Madelyn Curtsinger. Thoughts and prayers go out to Kinsley Molden, who suffered an injury during the game.
Southwestern, now 12-9 for the season, will face off against Bullitt Central on Thursday as they continue their LIT run, before traveling to McCreary Central on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.