Lady Warriors fall to Casey County in 12th Region final rematch

LIBERTY - In a rematch of last year's 12th Region Girls Basketball Championship game, the Southwestern High School Lady Warriors fell to the Casey County Lady Rebels by a score of 48-2 on Tuesday.
In the last year's 12th Region Championship game, the Lady Warriors downed Casey County 68-54 en route to their state runner-up title run.
After nine lead changes and three tied scores, the Lady Rebels squeaked out the tight home court win.
Southwestern junior Alexa Smiddy scored scored a game-high 16 points and hit three treys. Regi Cundiff scored 14 points and pulled down 9 boards.
Marissa Loveless pulled down seven rebounds and scored 4 points. Jenna Wood and Kennedy Harris both scored 3 points each. Makayla Noritis scored 2 points.
Southwestern (2-1) will travel to Scott County on Friday, Dec. 13.
