Lady Warriors fall to Corbin on the road

CORBIN - After downing two-time 13th Region champions South Laurel High School on Thursday, the Southwestern High School girls basketball team didn't have such luck against another 13th Region opponent on Friday. The Lady Warriors dropped their second game of the season in a 53-40 setback to the homestanding Corbin High School Lady Redhounds.
Corbin took the early lead and never let up, as they forced the Lady Warriors into 18 turnovers for the game.
Southwestern freshman Kinsley Molden scored a team-high 19 points and hit five treys. Ayden Smiddy scored 10 points, with two three-pointers, eight rebounds and five assists. Payton Acey scored eight points and had a team-high nine boards.
Kaylee Young scored two points and Makayla Noritis scored one point. Noritis had seven rebounds and Young blocked three shots.
Southwestern (1-2) will host Casey County High School on Tuesday and Clay County High School on Thursday.
