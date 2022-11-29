Coming off a Final Four appearance last season, the Lady Warriors began their 2022-23 journey with a tough task, as they traveled to take on the defending state champions in Sacred Heart.
It would be a rough night for Southwestern, as they fell behind quickly after just one quarter of play 28-9. The Valkyries wouldn’t take their foot off the gas until the fourth quarter, scoring at least 20 in the first three periods. Southwestern would slightly outscore their opponents 8-6 in the final quarter but would ultimately fall by a score of 74-33.
The Warriors were led in scoring by sophomore Kinsley Molden, who had 19 points, including three made shots from three-point range, along with four rebounds. They also got contributions from sophomore Jessalyn Flynn, who had six points, junior Payton Acey, who had four points, two rebounds, and three steals, senior Ayden Smiddy, who had two points and three assists, and senior Kaylee Young, who had two points and three rebounds. Sacred Heart was led by one of the top sophomores in the nation in ZaKiyah Johnson, who led the game with 27 points and also had five rebounds and six assists.
Southwestern falls to 0-1 to begin the season and will next be in action on Saturday when they will host Scott County at 4:30 p.m.
