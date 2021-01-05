Lady Warriors fall to Franklin County 51-49

FRANKFORT - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team almost pulled off the upset against homestanding Franklin County High School.
The state-ranked Lady Flyers held off Southwestern 51-49. Southwestern led 26 to 25 at halftime, and trailed by only a point at the end of three quarters.
Alexa Smiddy led the way for Southwestern with 12 points, three treys and five assists. Payton Acey scored 9 points and Kaylee Young scored 8 points.
Marissa Loveless scored 6 points and had 6 rebounds. Kylie Foreman scored 7 points, and Kinsley Molden scored 5 points.
Southwestern (0-1) will travel to Pulaski County on Friday, Jan. 8.
