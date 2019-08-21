Lady Warriors fall to Mother Nature and Lady Ads

Two things spoiled the Southwestern High School girls soccer team season opener on Tuesday at the Plains - Mother Nature and the Danville Lady Admirals.
After taking the early 1-0 lead in just the 10th minute of the game, the Lady Warriors gave up three unanswered goals to fall 3-1. With 24:50 still left to play in the game, a lightning delay was called and the game never resumed. Without the opportunity to comeback into the game, the Lady Warriors had to take a shortened season-opener loss.
On the Lady Warriors very first shot attempt in the 10th minute of the game, sophomore Rebekah Clark drove the ball deep into the box to draw the keeper out. Clark then crossed to the middle of the box to freshman Carrine Souders, who put the ball into the back of the net for the score.
In the 22nd minute, Danville countered with a score when Holly Helmers scored from close range.
Danville scored again with a few minutes left in the opening half to take a 2-1 halftime lead. Holly Helmers hit the side of the goal post on a crossing shot, and Madison Eades scored on the rebound shot.
As the two teams returned to the field after the halftime break, it was apparent a storm was brewing. A strong wind was gusting towards the Lady Warriors' goal, which made it hard for Southwestern to bring the ball upfield.
In the 46th minute, Danville scored again off a free kick from above the penalty box. Eight minutes later, lightning ended the contest.
Despite Danville outshooting Southern 11 to 6, Lady Warrior coach Nick Stringer felt like his team was keeping pace with the Lady Ads, and a couple of unlucky breaks was the difference in the score.
"It was a back-and-forth game, and I don't think Danville really took control of the game," Stringer stated. "On Danville's second goal, that put them up 2-1, we had four chances to tackle the girl. It kept bouncing off our guys, and she ended up getting onto it to score."
And while the Lady Warriors might have been outscored, they were definitely not out-subbed as Stringer made mass substitutions throughout the entire match. The Lady Warriors' depth and fresh legs could have made the difference if the game had been played out to its entirety.
"I hope I have that much depth, but it was an early-season thing," Stringer stated. "Everyone is getting a lot of opportunities to feel their place and show where they can play. We think we have that much depth, but as it goes on the bench may shorten a little bit. Basically, we got a new team and everyone is trying to find their roles."
Southwestern (0-1) will travel to South Laurel High School on Thursday, Aug. 22.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
