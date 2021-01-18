Lady Warriors fall to North Laurel, 67-61

LONDON - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team split a pair of games to the two Laurel County schools this past weekend. On Friday, the Lady Warriors easily upset state-ranked South Laurel 66-46. However, the next night, the Lady Warriors fell to North Laurel 67-61.
After trailing the Lady Jags by 10 points (38-28) at the break, the Lady Warriors pulled within three points by the end of the third quarter at 48-45. However, North Laurel was able to hold off the Southwestern for their second loss of the season.
Senior Alexa Smiddy led the way for Southwestern with 15 points, two three-pointers, four defensive steals and eight assists. Sophomore Ayden Smiddy scored 12 points, all off three-point bombs.
Juniors Kylie Foreman scored 11 points and Kaylee Young scored eight points. Freshman Kinsley Molden scored five points. Senior Marissa Loveless scored four points. Freshman Payton Acey and junior McKayla Noritis scored three points each.
Southwestern (3-2) will travel back to North Laurel for a rematch on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.