Lady Warriors fall to #2 Simon Kenton

INDEPENDENCE - The Southwestern High School girls basketball team made a good showing against the second-ranked Simon Kenton High School girls basketball team in a 67-59 road loss on Saturday.
The Lady Pioneers built an early seven-point lead and never trailed to the visiting Lady Warriors.
Alexa Smiddy and Kennedy Harris led the Lady warriors in scoring with 15 points each. Regi Cundiff scored 8 points, Kylie Foreman scored 7 points, Jenna Wood scored 5 points, Marissa Loveless scored 4 points, Kaylee Young scored 3 points, and Makayla Noritis scored two points.
Foreman and Cundiff had four rebounds each, while Alexa Smiddy had a game-high six assists.
Southwestern (21-5) will host Washington County on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
