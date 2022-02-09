Lady Warriors fall to state-ranked teams

LAWRENCEBURG – The Southwestern High School girls basketball team concluded last season at Rupp Arena in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Girls Basketball Sweet Sixteen in a first-round loss to Anderson County. On Tuesday night, the Lady Warriors fell against to the state's sixth-ranked Lady Bearcats. Southwestern fell to Anderson County on the road by a score of 55-41.
Southwestern trailed by only four points in the fourth quarter, but were outscored 19 to 9 in the final stanza.
Ayden Smiddy and Kinsley Molden led the Lady Warriors with 13 points each. Smiddy hit three treys and had six rebounds, while Molden had three rebounds. Payton Acey had seven points and six rebounds. Kaylee Young scored four points and Makayla Noritis scored two points. Nortitis had seven rebounds and two blocks, while Young had three rebounds.
A few days prior, the Lady Warriors fell to the state's eighth-ranked Bowling Green High School team by a score of 62-44. In that road game loss, Smiddy scored 15 points and Young scored 11 points. Taylor Nelson scored seven points and Molden scored five points.
Southwestern (18-6) will host Pulaski County High School on Friday.
