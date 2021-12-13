Lady Warriors fall to third-ranked Bullitt East

MOUNT WASHINGTON – The Southwestern High School girls basketball team continued their playing tour of the state's top-ranked teams. After opening the season playing the top-rated Sacred Heart team, the Lady Warriors took on the state's third-ranked Bullitt East Lady Chargers on Saturday. The visiting Lady Warriors fell to Bullitt East by a score of 73-61.
Southwestern sophomore Payton Acey led the Lady Warriors with a game-high 21 points. Acey hit two three-pointers and pulled down six rebounds.
Kaylee Young scored 12 points, hit two treys, had four rebounds and three assists. Makayla Noritis scored seven points. Ayden Smiddy and Kinsley Molden scored six points each. Smiddy had four assists and Molden had three assists. Smiddy had eight rebounds, Noritis had six rebounds and Molden had five boards. Taylor Nelson had five points, and Jessalyn Flynn had four points.
Southwestern (3-3) play back-to-back district road games. The Lady Warriors play at Wayne County on Monday and at McCreary Central on Tuesday.
