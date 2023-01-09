The Lady Warriors have been experiencing their best stretch of basketball as of late, winning four straight games coming into Saturday's contest against Henderson County at the German American Bank Classic. Southwestern was in the game for most of the 32 minutes before a strong late run by Henderson County gave them the victory 62-42. Senior guard Ayden Smiddy missed this game, marking yet another game where a Southwestern starter has been missing. Head coach Junior Molden thinks, despite the 7-7 record, that a full-strength Southwestern team will be dangerous in the 12th Region.
"If we ever get to full strength, I like us better defensively than what we are showing. I think if we can get everyone healthy, we will be right there in the conversation in the 12th Region. I like my team and I wouldn't trade them for any other team," he stated.
Southwestern had double-digit performances by Kinsley Molden and Payton Acey with 16 and 14 points respectively. Kaylee Young had a near double-double with nine points and seven rebounds. Kiara Scott scored the other two points for the Warriors. Henderson County was led by a game-high 24 points from senior Graci Risley.
